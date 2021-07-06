Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jack Walker captained England Under-20s at the 2016 Junior Six Nations and Junior Rugby World Cup

Premiership champions Harlequins have signed former Bath hooker Jack Walker ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The 25-year-old left Bath after five seasons earlier this summer, having made 86 appearances since joining from Yorkshire Carnegie in 2016.

"Harlequins are going in an exciting direction at the moment, and I'm thrilled to be able to join them in their journey," he told the club site. external-link

"I know this is a side with real potential to build something big."

The length of Walker's contract at The Stoop has not been disclosed.