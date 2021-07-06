Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Curry has become a mainstay of the England team since breaking through on a summer tour of South Africa in 2018

Cell C Sharks v British and Irish Lions Venue: Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg Date: Wednesday, 7 July Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Tom Curry says he will relish the chance to play with fellow Englishman Sam Simmonds and Wales' Josh Navidi in the British and Irish Lions back row.

All three will make first starts of the South Africa tour against the Cell C Sharks in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

"Playing with those two is going to be really exciting," said Curry.

"With Sam, especially in attack, and Navidi around the breakdown and defensively, I think it is a really exciting combination."

Curry has been out of the contention for the wins over Japan and the Sigma Lions in the first two matches after injuring a chest muscle lifting weights in the gym.

In his absence, Hamish Watson won the man of the match award playing in Curry's usual openside flanker role against the Sigma Lions.

However, Curry says competition will only bring the team closer to their collective goal of a Test series win over the world champion Springboks.

"Everyone is mentioning selection as if it is a negative thing for the players, but it is not," he added.

Curry revealed Josh Navidi, who DJs in his spare time, had been teaching him how to put together a dancefloor-filling mix

"It was brilliant to see Tadhg [Beirne] go well, to see Courtney [Lawes] and Hamish go well - it means we are doing something right as a group.

"Everyone who has played has played well and that competition is a great thing about this side. I can't wait for my chance to get stuck in."

Opportunities to impress head coach Warren Gatland and his staff may become even fewer with a reported outbreak of Covid said to be putting this weekend's fixture against the Bulls external-link - one of only five matches in South Africa before the three-Test series - at risk.

Curry says there is plenty of evidence to help Gatland pick his Test side even if any of the warm-up games are cancelled.

"Selection has been going on for four years I guess now, so one or two games…I guess…but it is the same for everyone, it is all about taking your moment and what you are doing in training," he added.

"It is the same for every single player."