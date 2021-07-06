Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rory Jennings (centre) was the joint-top points scorer in the 2019-20 Championship campaign, with 112 points in 15 outings for Coventry

London Irish have signed fly-half Rory Jennings from French Top 14 club Clermont Auvergne.

The 25-year-old joined Clermont last November following a short-term loan spell with Leicester Tigers.

Jennings, a former England Under-20 international who can also play in the centres, has previously had stints at Bath, London Scottish and Coventry

"Rory has picked up some good experience in England and France," director of rugby Declan Kidney said. external-link

"He is a good addition to the squad especially now with the loss of Theo [Brophy Clews].

"His ability to play at fly-half and in the centres gives us some more selection options."

The Exiles have not disclosed the length of Jennings' contract at the Brentford Community Stadium.