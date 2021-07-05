Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

South Africa beat Georgia on Friday in their first game since winning the 2019 World Cup

South Africa are isolating for the second time in eight days after a positive coronavirus test in the squad.

The Springboks are due to play Georgia on Friday, with their three-Test series against the British and Irish Lions beginning on 24 July.

The side previously suspended training on 27 June because of three positive tests, but were later cleared to play.

An SA Rugby statement said the current isolation was "preventative" and that the squad would have "further testing".

The governing body added that an update would be issued after the situation was reviewed by a medical advisory group.

Second row Lood de Jager is the latest to test positive, with Vincent Koch, Herschel Jantjies and Sbu Nkosi returning positive results on 27 June.

Jantjies later returned a negative test and was a replacement when the Springboks beat Georgia 40-9 last Friday in Pretoria - their first Test match since winning the 2019 World Cup.

The following day, the British and Irish Lions played their first game on South Africa soil, beating the Sigma Lions 56-14 in Johannesburg.

South Africa is battling a third wave of coronavirus and entered a strict lockdown just as the Lions arrived last week.