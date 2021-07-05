Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

George Nott has represented England at Under-20 level

London Irish second row George Nott has extended his contract with the Premiership club.

The 25-year-old has made 37 appearances for the Exiles since joining from Sale Sharks ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

"George has been a great addition ever since he arrived," Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney told the club website. external-link

"He is a great role model for the younger members of the squad and is a good voice in the changing room."

The club have not disclosed the length of Nott's new deal.