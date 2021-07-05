George Nott: Lock extends London Irish contract
London Irish second row George Nott has extended his contract with the Premiership club.
The 25-year-old has made 37 appearances for the Exiles since joining from Sale Sharks ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.
"George has been a great addition ever since he arrived," Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney told the club website.
"He is a great role model for the younger members of the squad and is a good voice in the changing room."
The club have not disclosed the length of Nott's new deal.