Sam Costelow joined Scarlets from Leicester for the 2020-21 season

U20 Six Nations 2021: Wales v England Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Wednesday, 7 July Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live on S4C; live score updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Wales hope to halt England's Under-20 Six Nations Grand Slam progress when the two sides meet at Cardiff Arms Park on Wednesday.

England boss Alan Dickens' team are top of the table after three rounds, with games to come against Wales and Italy.

However, Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham hopes his side can upset the form book.

"Our boys are chomping at the bit to get out there and prove what they can do," said Cunningham.

He added: "They've got a good 10-12 axis there, but they do go back to the strength of their forwards, but we'll see on Wednesday and we're looking forward to hopefully spoiling their party."

Only sixth-placed Scotland are below Wales in the table going into Wednesday's fourth round, when Italy face Ireland (14:00 BST) and France take on Scotland (17:00 BST) before the host nation take on England (20:00 BST). All matches are being played at the Arms Park.

Wales beat Italy in their opener before defeats by Ireland and France.

In their 2020 tournament encounter, Wales fly-half Sam Costelow inspired his side to a rare 23-22 win in England by going through the scorecard with a try, two conversions, a penalty and a drop-goal.

Scarlets' former Leicester player is now a veteran at this age-group and hopes he and his team-mates can rise to the occasion.

"It's going to be a real big challenge and a good opportunity for a lot of our boys on a big occasion to step up," said Costelow.

"And I think we're going to be thriving on Wednesday."

Costelow, 20, is in a group Cunningham praised for being "superb" during a tournament played during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The group are excellent - it's been under difficult circumstances with the Covid protocols, being in a bubble for nearly four-and-a-half weeks in total.

"These boys have represented their country brilliantly with their behaviour.

"I think they've shown that character and spirit in the way we came back in the last 20 against France."

England number eight Nahum Merigan faces a disciplinary hearing on Monday night after being cited for an alleged dangerous tackle in Saturday's win against Ireland.

Dickens' side are already with out lock Lucas Brooke - son of former New Zealand All Black Zinzan - who was banned for the remainder of the tournament after a high tackle against Scotland.