British and Irish Lions 2021: Tom Curry set for debut, Iain Henderson is captain

Tom Curry playing for England
Tom Curry has recovered from a pectoral injury and will face the Sharks
Cell C Sharks v British and Irish Lions
Date: Wednesday, 7 July Kick-off: 18:00 BST Venue: Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg
England flanker Tom Curry will make his first appearance for the British and Irish Lions while Ireland's Iain Henderson will be captain against the Sharks in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Wales lock Adam Beard and back row Josh Navidi will also make their debuts after being called up as replacements.

Sam Simmonds will make his first international start in three years with Curry and Navidi in the back row.

Tour skipper Conor Murray is among the replacements.

After defeating Japan at Murrayfield, the Lions recorded a first win on South African soil when they thumped the Sigma Lions 56-14 on Saturday.

British and Irish Lions: Williams; Watson, Daly, Aki, Van der Merwe; Biggar, Davies; Vunipola, Cowan-Dickie, Fagerson, Henderson (capt), Beard, Navidi, Curry, Simmonds.

Replacements: Owens, Sutherland, Furlong, Beirne, Conan, Murray, Hogg, Harris.

Curry is yet to play a part in the tour after coming into camp with a pectoral injury while Beard and Navidi joined the team the night before they left for South Africa following injuries to captain Alun Wyn Jones and flanker Justin Tipuric.

Wednesday's fixture is the second of five warm-up games in South Africa before the three-Test series against the Springboks begins on 24 July.

Head coach Warren Gatland has said England's Owen Farrell would start at number 10 at some point during the warm-up games but the England captain is not included in the matchday 23.

Instead, Wales' Dan Biggar starts at fly-half with Ireland's Bundee Aki and England's Elliot Daly at 12 and 13 respectively.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

26 comments

  • Comment posted by Morena, today at 10:23

    Dan Biggar......man of the match, obviously watching a different one in against Japan, please not for the test matches, just terrible at defence, can't run it and not great kicking from the hands, still bewildered how he got on this tour.

  • Comment posted by Love Great Britain, today at 10:23

    A sport that Brits other than the English can play well?

    How quaint, but it will never catch on.

    • Reply posted by Love Great Britain, today at 10:24

      Love Great Britain replied:
      BBC haters: REEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 10:19

    Good team. Congratulations to Curry. He will want to put in a standout performance, after H Watson's MOM game. Great to see Daly get a start. He was brilliant off the bench. Biggar and Davies...solid 9-10 channel. Interesting back-row, Navidi will put in the big hits and Simmonds will run the lines. Hope to see A Watson run in a few tries. The bench is pretty big as well. Aus v Fra then Lions.

  • Comment posted by famousnumbernine, today at 10:18

    Boks were looking very rusty at the weekend, which should give the Lions a slight advantage. Still have no idea why Elliot Daly is in the set up this time.

    • Reply posted by Geggy Bread, today at 10:21

      Geggy Bread replied:
      Because he's a quality all round player who could potentially kick us a 60m penalty to win a series?

  • Comment posted by Love Great Britain, today at 10:14

    Come on England!

    • Reply posted by Paul, today at 10:17

      Paul replied:
      Come on Denmark!

  • Comment posted by Ross, today at 10:13

    A lot of fringe players in this team but if they play a blinder then it may put them in the mix. A strong bench just in case the team need strengthening early in the second half. All quality players so hopefully its a good game and competition for places remains healthy and many can make Gatland's selection for tests a difficult one!

  • Comment posted by Justin33, today at 10:12

    Sam Simmonds, awesome player. Can't wait to see him in action.

  • Comment posted by Mr Jo Bangles, today at 10:11

    I think the whole population is more concerned with proper football at present.

    • Reply posted by R-Truth, today at 10:14

      R-Truth replied:
      Let the bitching commence....

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 10:11

    Very interesting back row, none of these players are small, but small in comparison. 3 flyers should prove the breakdown battle in our favour. Curry as the line out option, as he has become very useful for England in that role.

    Great to see Daly at 13, his best position in reality.

  • Comment posted by R-Truth, today at 10:09

    I wonder how this tour will cope without James 'Rugby Banter' Haskell providing all the laughs??

  • Comment posted by JJK, today at 10:09

    I mean, is there a better 7 in world rugby at the moment than Tom Curry?

    • Reply posted by R-Truth, today at 10:12

      R-Truth replied:
      Watson?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

  • Comment posted by Simon Wood, today at 10:08

    That back row has real potential... no easy places at 6,7,8.

