Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Israel Folau in rugby union action for Australia

Australian dual code winger Israel Folau has returned to rugby union, joining Japanese Top League side NTT Communications.

The 32-year-old, a fundamentalist Christian, saw his contract with Rugby Australia terminated in 2019 after posting a homophobic tweet.

Folau had been playing rugby league with Catalan Dragons but was released from his contract last month.

His former coach, Rob Penney, is NTT director of rugby.

Having started his career in rugby league, Folau switched to Australian Rules Football in 2011 before moving on to rugby union two years later.

Folau had seemed set to return to Australia and join amateur rugby league side Southport Tigers.

He appeared at a press conference with the club's owner in May and was released from his contract with Catalans after telling them of his intention to stay in Australia for "a personal family situation".

Former Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw has been at NTT since last year.