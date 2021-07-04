Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Argentina flanker Pablo Matera led the Pumas to victory over New Zealand in November 2020

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has warned Argentina will present a much tougher test following the 68-12 drubbing of Canada.

After struggling to a 24-17 win against Romania last Saturday, the Pumas will now play two Tests in Cardiff starting on 10 July.

Argentina proved themselves in 2020 by beating New Zealand for the first time and drawing twice with Australia.

"They're a serious Tier one nation now," said Pivac.

Wales defeated Argentina 2-0 in an away series in 2018 and will face the Pumas three years later without their British and Irish Lions.

"We needed a game (against Canada)," added Pivac.

"To go in cold against a side that has drawn twice against Australia and beaten the All Blacks, you have to respect that team.

"For this young team to go up against a side like that is exactly what we need.

"It will show them how much hard work they need to put in if they want to play at this level on a regular basis. There will be a lot more learnings next weekend."

Wales are set to have to replace full-back Leigh Halfpenny after the 32-year-old suffered a serious looking knee injury in the opening minute of the Canada victory which was also his 100th international.

Jonah Holmes, Hallam Amos and Ioan Lloyd are among the options available.