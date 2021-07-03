Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Leigh Halfpenny was 19 when he made his Wales debut in 2008

Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury as he made his 100th Test appearance in the game against Canada.

Halfpenny went down inside the first minute with suspected anterior cruciate ligament damage.

The Scarlets player was winning his 96th Wales cap, having also played in four British and Irish Lions Tests.

Halfpenny, 32, fell to the ground after stepping off his left foot.