Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Hugh O'Sullivan has won international honours with Ireland Under-20s

London Irish have signed Leinster scrum-half Hugh O'Sullivan.

The 23-year-old, the length of whose deal has not been disclosed, played 30 games for the Irish province, featuring in the Pro14 and the Champions Cup.

"Hugh will add great competition and will be joining an already hungry group of players vying for the starting nine jersey," director of rugby Declan Kidney told the club website. external-link

"He has picked up some good experience in Ireland with Leinster."

O'Sullivan added: "It will also be an excellent opportunity to develop my game while playing in the competitive league that is the Premiership."