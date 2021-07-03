Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Will Jordan crossed five times for the All Blacks

New Zealand v Tonga New Zealand: (43) 102 Tries: Jordan 5, Weber 3, Papalii 2, McKenzie, Jacobsen, Mo'unga, Ioane, Tuipulotu, Bridge Cons: Mo'unga 7, B Barrett 4 Tonga: 0

New Zealand scored 16 unanswered tries as they trounced Tonga 102-0 in their first Test of the year in Auckland.

Crusaders wing Will Jordan crossed five times for the All Blacks while Brad Weber scored three against a Tonga side that featured 13 debutants in their match-day squad.

Covid-19 travel restrictions left Tonga without their Europe-based players and it showed in a mismatch.

The result equalled New Zealand's highest score against Tonga.

It also marked the ninth time the three-time world champions have notched a century of points, while Jordan's haul of five tries left him one shy of New Zealand's Test record, set by Marc Ellis against Japan at the 1995 World Cup.

Outgunned from the outset, Tonga found themselves 38-0 down in the 20th minute with Damian McKenzie having opened the scoring after 67 seconds before Dalton Papalii, Jordan (2) and Weber (2) all touched down.

Papalii's second saw Ian Foster's side 43-0 up at the break and they refused to let up as Luke Jacobsen crossed before Jordan and Weber completed their hat-tricks within the first 50 minutes.

With the inexperienced Tongan side tiring, the onslaught continued with Richie Mo'unga's try followed by Jordan's fourth and fifth before Rieko Ioane touched down.

Lock Patrick Tuipulotu got in on the act before wing George Bridge crossed to take the All Blacks to the century mark, although they fell some way short of their record Test score (145-17 against Japan in 1995).

Mo'unga landed seven conversions with four from Beauden Barrett, who came on as a replacement in the second half.

New Zealand end their July campaign with Tests against Fiji in Dunedin and Hamilton on 10 and 17 July, while Tonga move on to two tests against Samoa as they bid to reach the 2023 World Cup.

Line-ups

New Zealand: McKenzie; Jordan, R Ioane, Tupaea Bridge; Mounga, Weber; Tu'inukuafe, Coles, Taavao, S Barrett, Whitelock (capt), A Ioane, Papalii, Jacobson.

Replacements: Aumua, Bower, Lomax, Tuipulotu, Blackadder, Christie, B Barrett, J Barrett.

Tonga: Faiva; Saumaki, Inisi, Foliaki, Latu; Hala, Takulua (capt); Tuipulotu, Funaki, Kafatolu, Kapeli, Lolo, Puafisi, Moli, Nginingini.

Replacements: Maile, Felemi, Koloamatangi, Mataele, Taulani, Fukofuka, Fifita