Wales captain Jonathan Davies looking to draw on skills taught by predecessors

Wales v Canada Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date : Saturday, 3 July Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; Highlights on S4C.

Wales might be without some familiar faces against Canada but there will be some friendly faces once more in the Principality Stadium.

With 11 players away with the British and Irish Lions and regular captain Alun Wyn Jones injured, Wayne Pivac's side will be watched by a first home crowd in 17 months when they host the Canadians.

There will be a maximum of only 8,200 in the 74,500-seater stadium, but a pocket of passionate Welsh fans will be back in the Cardiff cauldron for the first time since the Six Nations match against France in February 2020.

Ahead of a two-Test series against Argentina, Six Nations champions Wales should be looking for a comfortable victory against an inexperienced Canada side who will face England on 10 July.

Canada will be hoping for a repeat of the famous victory over Wales in 1993 when Gareth Rees kicked a matchwinning conversion.

But the Canucks have not long arrived in Bristol to prepare for this match and have not played since the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

There will be some recognisable faces in the opposition coaching box with former Wales captain Kingsley Jones leading Canada.

And there is the small matter of the international return of Rob Howley for his first game since serving a ban for betting breaches which saw him sent home by Wales before the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Howley has served his time and head coach Jones appointed him to his backroom staff last year.

Jones has also asked his good friend Byron Hayward to be a technical advisor. Hayward left his role as Wales defence coach last autumn after working alongside Pivac for Scarlets and Wales.

Team news

Full-back Leigh Halfpenny will make his 100th Test appearance as Wales name two uncapped players in their team.

Halfpenny will win his 96th Wales cap having also played four Tests for the Lions. Centre Jonathan Davies captains the side.

Scarlets wing Tom Rogers, 22, and Dragons lock Ben Carter, 20, make their debuts.

Fellow uncapped players Taine Basham, Gareth Thomas and Ben Thomas are named as replacements.

Canada name seven uncapped players in a team that will be captained by Lucas Rumball.

What they said

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac: "It's just nice to have fans back. We are looking forward to it, and I know a lot of the families and fans are looking forward to coming along.

"We really love these campaigns. We are looking at 18 players (newcomers) coming through in about 18 months, and it is serving a purpose for further down the track.

"Three wins would be fantastic, but if we develop more players that can play Test match rugby and build our depth, that would be great because you saw at the last World Cup that you do get injuries.

"We need to make sure we are as close to five deep as we can be in each position and we are building towards that."

Wales captain Jonathan Davies: "It is an opportunity for these young guys.

"They have played well for their regions and now it is an opportunity to showcase why they have been selected and why they are good enough to play Test rugby.

"With players away on the Lions tour, it creates opportunity and it makes boys step up as well and get responsibility and an understanding of what is needed of them moving forward in their careers.

"One thing over the years we probably haven't had is the strength in depth, and with these opportunities now it is creating competition, which then drives standards in training, creates stronger teams and better standards, which is what's going to bring on Welsh rugby."

Canada head coach Kingsley Jones: "We're not looking at Wales, we're just looking at ourselves and that's the genuine truth.

"We're at the stage where we've just got to get our stuff right. There's been no real chat about the Welsh. We know we'll face a big challenge, but we've got to get ourselves in order.

"So that's the way we're looking at it, exciting, totally focused on our team and that's why we haven't really thought too much about the occasion."

Line-ups

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets); Jonah Holmes (Dragons), Willis Halaholo (Cardiff Rugby), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets), Tom Rogers (Scarlets); Callum Sheedy (Bristol Bears), Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby); Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Elliot Dee (Dragons), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby), Ben Carter (Dragons), Will Rowlands (Dragons), Ross Moriarty (Dragons), James Botham (Cardiff Rugby), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons).

Replacements: Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys), Leon Brown (Dragons), Josh Turnbull (Cardiff Rugby), Taine Basham (Dragons), Kieran Hardy (Scarlets), Ben Thomas (Cardiff Rugby), Nick Tompkins (Saracens).

Canada: Cooper Coats; Cole Davis, Ben Lesage, Quinn Ngawati, Kaiona Lloyd; Peter Nelson, Ross Braude; Djustive Sears-Duru, Andrew Quattrin, Jake Ilnicki, Conor Keys, Josh Larsen, Reegan O'Gorman, Lucas Rumball (capt), Siaki Vikilani.

Replacements: Eric Howard, Cole Keith, Tyler Rowland, Donald Carson, Michael Smith, Lucas Albornoz, William Percillier, Robbie Povey.

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (GRU)

Assistant Referees: Christophe Ridley and Tom Foley (RFU)

TMO: Stuart Terheege (RFU).