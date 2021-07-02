Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Alun Wyn Jones is the world record cap holder with 157, which includes 148 internationals for Wales and the past nine British and Irish Lions Tests against South Africa, Australia and New Zealand

Alun Wyn Jones has the credentials to defy the odds and return for the British and Irish Lions Test series against South Africa, kicking coach Neil Jenkins says.

Jones was expected to miss the tour with a dislocated shoulder suffered during Saturday's win against Japan.

But head coach Warren Gatland has since suggested Jones could make a return.

"If anyone could get back to play a Test series at this level, he could," said Jenkins.

"There's no doubting that. If he can get himself right, that would be a huge plus for us."

The 35-year-old did not travel to South Africa, with Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray chosen to captain the touring side instead.

Fellow Ospreys lock Adam Beard was called up for Jones, while Josh Navidi replaced Justin Tipuric, who also sustained a shoulder injury in the Edinburgh encounter.

Gatland at the time described Jones as a big loss but has since suggested the Wales captain could make a "miracle" recovery and return in time for the tour's Test matches, with a decision to be made later in July. The first Test against the Springboks starts on 24 July.

"It was a big blow because he's a world class player," added Jenkins.

"I've worked with him very closely with Wales and with the Lions. He's a class act. If he could get back in any way, shape or form, that would be awesome.

"Gats will know more than me but if someone of that calibre becomes available and he's able to represent us, it's a no-brainer.

"I have never written him off in any way, shape or form. I've seen him injured on other occasions, not too many he's been very lucky in that regard.

"He looks after himself incredibly well and that's why he's had minimal injuries.

"Nothing surprises me with Al. He's an incredible player both on and off the pitch."

England flanker Tom Curry is the only player not to be involved in the matchday squads for either the victory against Japan or the game against Emirates Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Jenkins revealed the Sale back-rower had arrived in camp with a pectoral injury but had returned to training and hoped to be involved against the Sharks on 7 July or Bulls three days later.

Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw will also miss the game against the Sharks with a "very mild" hamstring strain.