Farrell believes he is unlikely to link up with the British and Irish Lions in South Africa

The likelihood of Andy Farrell making his third appearance on a British and Irish Lions coaching staff this summer appears to be dwindling.

Despite both sides being open to his late arrival in the South African bubble, the Ireland head coach conceded on Thursday that he was not expecting to make the trip.

"I'll be putting my Ireland hat on obviously for the next couple of weeks and then I'll be the Lions' number one fan from afar," he said.

The challenges of holding a Lions tour amid a pandemic have complicated the process of a late link-up, but if indeed he is to remain at home we can surely assume Farrell, as the fan from afar, will find himself yearning for the blood and thunder of a Lions series.

Despite the conditions under which the tour is being held, it remains the elite attraction of the rugby calendar.

The same cannot be said for Ireland's two home Tests. That is no slight on the opposition nor Farrell's team, whose wins over Scotland and England in the last two rounds of the Six Nations went some way to swinging the public discourse surrounding the side from one of concern to one of green shoots and tentative buzz.

It is merely a fact that after the longest season in recent memory, one that included two lengthy international windows, few corners of the nation are captivated by the notion of what might unfold against Japan and the USA in the next two weeks.

The thing is though, summer windows are never the pinnacle of the annual calendar; certainly not for the fans. Outwardly, plainly, these are not the most significant games in Ireland's schedule. But inwardly, for Andy Farrell and his coaching staff, these games and this camp are worth their weight in gold.

This window is about the future, and marks a considerable acceleration in the process of blending it with the present. Farrell has a vision for where he wants to take the team, and if after the 2023 World Cup he can, as he will hope to, turn around and reflect of the successful evolution of his Ireland side, you can bet he will namecheck this summer as a significant juncture.

This is Ireland stripped of the foundations that have held them for the last decade. Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray are not steering the ship, six other senior players are in the Lions bubble while Cian Healy and Keith Earls, 202 international caps between them, have been given the summer off.

Peter O'Mahony is the only member of the 37-man squad to have surpassed 50 international caps

The succession plan that will eventually see James Ryan become full-time captain is now in full swing, but around him Farrell is standing back and watching, waiting to see who will form the core of his next leadership group.

"I'm looking for a diverse group [and] the first time they've been together has been as unified as possible," said the head coach.

"Over the last 10 days they've been working extremely hard, certainly mentally to try and get up to speed with what it takes to be an international player in that short space of time.

"How that transfers onto the field is the only thing that matters really. I'm sure there will be some ups and downs within the game against an outstanding side in Japan, but when the pressure comes on how to we deal with that pressure and keep performing like we've said we're going to do."

Who will make the step from starlet to leader?

When the 37-man squad was announced the inclusion of 11 uncapped players, rising to 12 when James Hume joined the squad, was an indicator of where Farrell was looking.

However of that contingent only Gavin Coombes has made the 23-man squad for Saturday's game against Japan.

You suspect most if not all of the other 11 will get the nod to take on the USA on 10 July, but resisting the urge to throw out as many new caps as he can in the first of just two games suggests Farrell is looking for something more than just a pool of players with an international appearance to their name.

He is looking for players to shed their reputation as young starlets, and in the absence of the squad's figureheads take responsibility for leading the charge.

"The likes of Hugo Keenan and Caelan Doris (both of whom won their first caps in 2020) have come in and done unbelievable jobs for us at the start of their international career but they've been dragged along and helped through the guys that are out there in South Africa," said Farrell.

"The likes of Caelan and Hugo, they've had to step up. They're in the leadership group; they're not looking after themselves anymore, they're not trying to find their feet, they're actually stepping up to be leaders within this group. That type of dynamic has been fascinating to watch."

Ireland's next two games are unlikely to live long in the memory as spectacles, but they could be the biggest indicators yet as to who will form the foundations of this side in 2023 and beyond.