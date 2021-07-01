Scotland's were due to play England A, Romania, and Georgia this summer

Scotland's summer Test against Romania on 10 July has been called off with all players and staff still in isolation amid further positive tests for Covid-19.

It follows the cancellation of the match against England A on Sunday after three positive tests in the camp.

Scottish Rugby say it has "every intention" of completing the match against Georgia in Tbilisi on 17 July.

However, a statement added the situation "remains fluid".

Scottish Rugby Chief Executive, Mark Dodson, said: "Player welfare is paramount in every decision that we make as an organisation, and unfortunately we've run out of time to allow our players to recover and train properly for the Romania fixture.

"We're clearly disappointed, and I feel massively for both our group of players and management, as well the Romanian Rugby Federation, however our squad's health and wellbeing must come first."

The players and staff who have tested negative are due to come out of isolation next week, with the hope they can gradually return to training in time to prepare for the trip to Georgia.

"It's clearly been a disappointing couple of days," said interim head coach Mike Blair.

"However, since meeting as a squad over a fortnight ago, the determination and resilience shown by this group has been evident to see, and we'll move forward with that Georgia fixture very much in focus."