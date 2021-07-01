Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ed Robinson joined Eddie Jones' coaching set-up with England after assistant Jason Ryles' decision to stay in Australia due to Covid-19

Jersey Reds backs coach Ed Robinson is to leave the club after three years.

The 28-year-old, who has also been working with the England set-up since January, is to join an unnamed Premiership club later this summer.

The island side will replace Robinson, the son for former England and Scotland boss Andy, with former player Tom Williams on an interim basis.

Jersey's forwards coach Rob Webber has been promoted to the role of head coach after his first season at the club.

"Ed has been a massive asset to the club over the past three seasons," director of rugby Harvey Biljon said.

"While we will be sorry to lose him, we recognise that he had the same aspirations as many of the players who have been with the Reds in recent seasons to make the step up.

"Ed fully deserves his opportunity and we wish him all the best in his new role once he sets sail."

Williams, 30, will take over Robinson's work with the backs and coaches after the former Cardiff Blues player retired this summer.

"This is a great opportunity for Tom to progress into the next stage of his rugby career," said Biljon.

"He has already worked with Jersey Reds women and shown great interest and ability to learn as a coach.

"We are looking forward to working alongside Tom and to see him develop as a coach during the coming months."