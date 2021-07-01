Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rory Sutherland played in the Lions' warm-up win over Japan on Saturday

Worcester Warriors have signed Scotland prop Rory Sutherland from Edinburgh.

The 28-year-old is on the British and Irish Lions tour and will join the squad on his return from South Africa.

Sutherland has 16 Scotland caps and will once again link up with Worcester director of rugby Alan Solomons, who signed him for Edinburgh in 2015.

"I have spoken to many Premiership players and they always talked about how attritional the league is. I knew one day I wanted to come," he said. external-link

"Solly was the guy that gave me my first break as a professional and under him I earnt my first international cap. So he is a bloke I have a good relationship with and trust."

Sutherland follows former Edinburgh team-mate and fellow Lions squad member Duhan van der Merwe in moving to Worcester for the 2021-22 Premiership season.

He was part of the Scotland side that won in England and France in this year's Six Nations.

"He is a terrific rugby player; a big, powerful, abrasive, scrummaging loosehead who really puts himself about," said Solomons.

"Suzz is also a quality individual and a tremendous team man. He will add huge value and all of us are really looking forward to his arrival here at Sixways."