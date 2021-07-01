Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wyn Jones started as Wales lost 19-16 to South Africa in their 2019 World Cup semi-final

The British and Irish Lions' tour of South Africa will be a chance for their Welsh and English players to avenge World Cup defeats against the Springboks, says prop Wyn Jones.

South Africa beat England in the 2019 final, having narrowly overcome Wales in the semi-final in Japan.

Jones was in the Wales side that day and starts for the Lions in Saturday's warm-up match against Emirates Lions.

Asked if the Tests were a chance for revenge, he said: "Most definitely."

The Scarlets loose-head added: "For myself personally, losing to South Africa very narrowly was tough take.

"It feels like we've got a second chance at it and we definitely wouldn't want it to happen again."

This is Jones' first Lions tour and he is one of 10 Wales players in the squad.

The 29-year-old came on as a replacement during last Saturday's 28-10 win over Japan at Murrayfield and will make his first start against Emirates Lions in Johannesburg this weekend.

The first Test of the three-match series against South Africa will take place on Saturday, 24 July, in Cape Town.

The Lions have not lost a series since their most recent visit to South Africa in 2009, beating Australia in 2013 and drawing with New Zealand four years later.

With the Springboks world champions once more as they were in 2009 - and as the All Backs were for their 2017 tour - Jones believes this series will have added significance.

"They're reigning world champions, the best team in the world, and you want to measure yourself against the best in the world," he added.

"This is a big opportunity for us to do so.

"We know what they bring - they're a big, powerful pack and a big, powerful team. We look forward to taking them on."