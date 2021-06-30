Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Hogg joined up with the Lions after Exeter's Premiership final defeat by Harlequins on Saturday

Emirates Lions v British and Irish Lions Date: Saturday 3 July Kick-off: 17:00 BST Venue: Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg

Scotland's Stuart Hogg captains a new-look British and Irish Lions XV in their tour opener against the Emirates Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Lock Jonny Hill, flanker Hamish Watson, centre Chris Harris and wing Louis Rees-Zammit make their debuts among 14 changes from the win over Japan.

Josh Adams retains his place on the wing, while Finn Russell and Owen Farrell form an exciting 10-12 pair.

"It's good to get the tour under way," said Lions boss Warren Gatland.

"There are some new player combinations for us to have a look at this Saturday - which is good information for us as the Test series approaches.

"My congratulations to all those playing their first game as a Lion, and also to Hoggy too - who I am sure will lead the side by example."

Lions team to face Emirates Lions: Hogg; Rees-Zammit, Harris, Farrell, Adams; Russell, Price; W Jones, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Hill, Lawes, H Watson, Faletau.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Vunipola, Fagerson, Henderson, Simmonds, Davies, Aki, Daly

More to follow