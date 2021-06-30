Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Robert Howley won 59 Wales caps and two more for the British and Irish Lions at scrum-half between 1996 and 2002

Wales v Canada Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 3 July Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; Highlights on S4C.

Former Wales backs coach Rob Howley says his family will be at the Principality Stadium to celebrate his return to international rugby.

Howley is part of the Canada coaching team facing Wales in his first Test back after he was banned in December 2019 for betting breaches.

"They're looking forward to it, particularly (daughters) Megan and Rebecca," said Howley.

"For them it's nice to see dad back coaching."

Howley was part of the Warren Gatland era, which featured three Grand Slams and four Six Nations titles and went on three British and Irish Lions tours as the side's attack coach.

Just days before the 2019 World Cup started in Japan, his life was turned upside down after he was sent home after allegations of betting breaches emerged.

He was subsequently banned from rugby for 18 months, nine of them suspended, in December 2019.

Howley was brought back into the fold last year by Canada head coach and former Wales captain Kingsley Jones.

Howley's family have helped him cope during his spell away from rugby and his redemption will be completed on familiar territory at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

"It''s been a tough 18 months to two years for the Howley household and they're looking forward to seeing dad back in the game," added Howley.

"I know they'll have a Canadian shirt on as well, I can promise you that. I don't know where they are sitting in the stadium though.

"It is significant for me, and for my family. I've been out of the game, I love the game, I'm very passionate and a very passionate Welsh person. I'm looking forward to the opportunity as well."

Howley appreciates the irony of his first Canada game being against Wales at a venue he called home as a player and coach for 20 years.

He will arrive in a different bus on Saturday and walk in a different direction as he heads towards the away changing room.

He will then be faced by two national anthems he can identify with given his past and present roles.

Rob Howley and Kingsley Jones are former Wales team-mates

"If someone had told me 18 months or two years ago, that my first game back would have been against Wales, you couldn't write it really," added Howley.

"It will be different. It's human nature in terms of being involved in that team (Wales) for that period of time.

"I will definitely sing the Welsh anthem. I have not learned the Canada anthem yet but have seen the words and I will try and mouth it as best as possible.

"I am not the best singer so I am sure Kingsley won't want to listen to me anyway!"

Howley is conscious though that Saturday does not become about him or the other Welshmen in the Canada staff, with Byron Hayward joining as a technical advisor for the tour games against Wales and England.

"It is not about me on Saturday, it's about the Canadian side," Howley said.

"As you can appreciate, we know a lot more about Wales than other coaches when sides play against Wales, but we're just looking at our performance.

"We're very proud Welsh people and I have been a part of that [coaching staff] over the last 12 years with Wales. But now it's about trying to be the best that we can and add value to the Canadian environment."

Howley is waiting to see how Canada fare at the Principality Stadium, where 8,200 supporters will be present to watch Wales at home for the first time since February 2020 because of Covid-19.

"It's going to be a huge challenge for us," added Howley.

"There is not going to be 74,500 in there but the 8,200 there will certainly make a noise.

"With that stadium comes pressure and rugby is all about pressure. Our challenge on Saturday is putting the opposition under pressure as often as we can.

"That stadium does funny things to you, as a home and away player. I am delighted the players are going to have an opportunity to play, in my eyes, the best stadium in the world and it is a great chance for these guys."