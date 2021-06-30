Last updated on .From the section Wales

Steve Williams is from Wrexham

Steve Williams has been named as the new president of the Football Association of Wales (FAW), replacing Kieran O'Connor in the role.

Williams was voted into the position having served with the FAW Council for more than two decades and having sat as vice-president in recent years.

He will commence a four-year term in the role from 1 August when O'Connor leaves the post he has held since 2018.

One of Williams' first duties will be to help confirm a new chief executive.

The recruitment process to replace former chief executive Jonathan Ford, who stood down in March after a vote of no confidence, is thought to be in its final stages.

Former referee O'Connor has overseen a difficult period for the FAW, including the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the departure of chief executive Ford.

He was nominated as a candidate for the Fifa vice-presidency, losing out in April to the Irish Football Association's David Martin.