Christ Tshiunza played for Wales Under-19s against South Africa schools in 2019

U20 Six Nations 2021: France v Wales Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Thursday, 1 July Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live on S4C & score updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Eight players will make first 2021 Under-20 Six Nations Championship starts for Wales against France at Cardiff Arms Park on Thursday.

Exeter lock Christ Tshiunza moves to blind-side flanker in one of four changes up front.

Ethan Lloyd and Will Reed take over at half-back as Wales seek a win after defeat by Ireland last weekend.

Scotland face Italy (14:00 BST), Wales take on France (17:00 BST) and unbeaten England and Ireland play at 20:00 BST.

All tournament games are being played at the home of Cardiff Rugby to minimise travel during the coronavirus pandemic with Wales' game against France designated an away fixture for the host nation.

Tournament hosts Wales beat Italy in their opener, but after losing to Ireland in round two head coach Ioan Cunningham hopes refreshing his line-up can spark victory against France.

Coming in alongside Tshiunza, Cardiff's Lloyd and Reed of Dragons are Ospreys wing Tom Florence, Scarlets centre Eddie James, Exeter hooker Oli Burrows, prop Lewys Jones of French club Nevers, and Ospreys lock James Fender.

"It's a chance to give guys an opportunity plus we also felt the guys who came off the bench against Ireland made an impact so they get an opportunity to get a starting shirt," said Cunningham.

"With the nature of the competition, it's a chance to just freshen things up and give guys who have not had many minutes in their legs start - hopefully, they have got more energy and they can start the game well and the bench can come on and finish it off.

"Guys like Oli Burrows, James Fender, Christ Tshiunza and Will Reed have been very good in the environment, helping the team prepare and they deserve that opportunity to get a starting shirt."

Cunningham also believes Tshiunza can comfortably adapt to the number six jersey.

"We are playing him at six because we want to get him on the field and we want to have a good line-out so with Dafydd [Jenkins], James [Fender] and Christ involved, it gives us a good line-out and there are some good athletes in there.

"Christ is very athletic so he can cover the six position and it's an opportunity for him to go from minute one really."

France lost to England in their opener and beat Italy in the second round.

Wales are expecting the French to come fully loaded after they rested a number of key players for their second-round clash against Italy.

"If you look at the table, we are both close to each other with a win each so if you look at the games remaining, then this is a big one really. I expect them to come out with their strongest team," said Cunningham.

Wales U20: Jacob Beetham (Cardiff Rugby); Daniel John (Exeter Chiefs), Eddie James (Scarlets), Joe Hawkins (Ospreys), Tom Florence (Ospreys); Will Reed (Dragons), Ethan Lloyd (Cardiff Rugby); Garyn Phillips (Ospreys), Oli Burrows (Exeter Chiefs), Lewys Jones (Nevers), Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs), James Fender (Ospreys), Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs), Alex Mann (Cardiff Rugby, capt), Carwyn Tuipulotu (Scarlets).

Replacements (from): Efan Daniel (Cardiff Rugby), Theo Bevacqua (Cardiff Rugby), Nathan Evans (Cardiff Rugby), Joe Peard (Dragons), Tristan Davies (Ospreys), Harri Williams (Scarlets), Sam Costelow, (Scarlets), Carrick McDonough (Dragons), Morgan Richards (Dragons/Pontypridd), Ioan Evans (Pontypridd), Rhys Thomas (Ospreys)