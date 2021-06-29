Keenan has started all 11 of Ireland's games since international rugby returned last autumn

Ireland full-back Hugo Keenan says the young squad for summer Tests against Japan and the USA can use their time in camp to form bonds that will stand them in good stead for future competitions.

With seven players on British and Irish Lions duty and three other senior players rested, Ireland's panel is an inexperienced one with nearly a third of the 37-man squad uncapped.

Despite making his debut just eight months ago, Keenan is among the more experienced contingent having cemented his place as a starter.

The Leinster back is the only player to have started all eleven of Ireland's games since international rugby returned last autumn, and is hoping to use his position to help the 12 uncapped players settle in.

"It has all just happened very quickly, it has been such a busy period that you don't have time to reflect on it much," said Keenan.

"There's a lot of getting to know people and making those connections.

"We put a lot of effort into that because we really want to make it a team feeling come Saturday; when you get to know the lads a lot more it makes it extra-special to be out there with them."

If selected on Saturday, it will be Keenan's first time playing for Ireland in front of fans with 3,000 spectators set to be allowed inside the Aviva Stadium.

That number will double for the USA game on 10 July, when 12% of the stadium's 51,700 capacity will be filled.

"They've been waiting at home watching all the games, my family have never seen me in the green shirt," said Keenan.

"There hasn't been too much to do over the last 18 months, and sport is a great distraction and it's been great in that element.

"Hopefully Saturday will be extra-special, to see them in the crowd will be a special feeling, something I've always dreamed of."