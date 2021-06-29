Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Tom Rogers has played 15 competitive matches for Scarlets since making his debut against Exeter in the Anglo-Welsh Cup in November 2017

Wales v Canada Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 3 July Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; Highlights on S4C.

New Wales wing Tom Rogers will share his dream of winning his first cap with family and friends when he faces Canada at the Principality Stadium.

The lifting of some Covid-19 restrictions means 8,200 fans will be allowed to watch Wales play for the first time since the 2020 Six Nations.

So Rogers' nearest and dearest plan to be in the crowd to watch the 22-year-old make his international debut.

He says his parents were "over the moon" and crying after his call-up.

"They've been with me from the start, so it was very emotional. They have taken me everywhere giving me everything I needed, they've been awesome," Rogers said.

"My parents will be the first in the stadium, I can guarantee that.

"The list goes on with people who have helped me but it is mostly my family, my parents, sister, brother-in-law and my mates."

Rogers came through the ranks at Cefneithin a rugby club and village which has already produced Wales fly-half great Barry John and British and Irish Lions legendary coach Carwyn James.

"It's been non-stop messages," added Rogers.

"There is a bus full of my mates from our club (Cefneithin) coming up to watch on Saturday so they'll be making a lot of noise.

"They've all got tickets so will be an all-dayer for them."

Rogers' meteoric rise to international rugby comes after just 15 competitive matches for Scarlets.

"It's always been a goal of mine since I was a kid but I never thought it would come so soon," he said.

"I think I played my third or fourth professional game this season, so it's come quite quick, I am just honoured.

"I will try and relax and cherish every moment on the pitch."

Wales captain Jonathan Davies looking to draw on skills taught by predecessors

Rogers has benefitted from training and playing alongside Scarlets, Wales and Lions pair Leigh Halfpenny and Liam Williams.

He will be in the same back three as Halfpenny who will play his 100th international, while has been likened to Williams who is currently in South Africa with the Lions.

"It's been an honour to play and train with Leigh, he's very professional in everything he does and I have learned so much off him," added Rogers.

"Liam gave me a text as soon as he knew about the squad, he was one of the first people who messaged me. To be compared to him is an honour."

Rogers used the first lockdown to improve his physical stature by building a home gym.

"I thought it was a good opportunity to kick on and use as an advantage for me not just sit in the house doing nothing," added Rogers.

It signalled a determination that helped catch the eye of Wales head coach Wayne Pivac.

"He's very good in the air, he's showing good awareness, he's learning a lot about what he does off the ball," said Pivac.

"That's a big area for him to improve in terms of his work-rate and his involvements.

"He's taken to it like a duck to water. It's just the enthusiasm these young guys are bringing as you would expect.

"Hopefully we get a good day weather-wise, we get a game that flows and he can get plenty of ball in his hands and show us what he can do."

His parents and the boys from Cefneithin will surely agree.