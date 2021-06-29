Ethan Roots made his Ospreys debut in the 36-14 victory over Cardiff Blues in the Pro14 Rainbow Cup in April 2021

Ospreys have signed flanker Ethan Roots on a two-year deal after his successful loan spell at the Liberty Stadium.

Roots impressed after joining Ospreys in March 2021 as cover for the injured Dan Lydiate.

The 23-year-old was part of the Canterbury Crusaders squad in 2020.

"The fact Toby saw something he liked in my game and gave me the opportunity, and everyone has been so welcoming here, made it a really attractive move for me," Roots said.

"I may not be from the region but I understand what an honour it is to pull the jersey on and I get that from the pride the boys here have in playing for the Ospreys.

"Jerry Collins wore the jersey with the same number that I wear and that is pretty special for me and how he played the game is something I aspire to."

Roots, who has played for the Maori All Blacks, was selected by the Crusaders having played for North Harbour in New Zealand's Mitre 10 Cup.

"He has all the physical attributes of a northern hemisphere type player and he is tough and abrasive, and those are characteristics we need in our squad," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.