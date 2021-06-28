Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Joel Hodgson has scored 515 points in a cumulative 147 games for Newcastle Falcons over two spells with the club

Newcastle Falcons fly-half Joel Hodgson has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him with the Premiership club.

The 28-year-old came through at the Falcons having made his debut for the club in 2010 before he left to join Northampton Saints in 2014.

After a spell with Yorkshire Carnegie, he retuned to the Falcons in 2016.

"I think we showed signs during the season just past about what we can do and how we can play," he said.

"It's just an exciting squad to be part of, there's so much ability and I think it's looking good for next season."

