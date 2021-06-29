Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Leigh Halfpenny made his Wales debut as a teenager in 2008

Wales v Canada Venue: Principality Stadium Date: Saturday, 3 July Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; Highlights on S4C.

Full-back Leigh Halfpenny will make his 100th Test appearance on Saturday as Wales name two uncapped players in their team to face Canada in Cardiff.

Scarlets wing Tom Rogers, 22, and Dragons lock Ben Carter, 20, will make their debuts from the start.

Fellow uncapped players Taine Basham, Gareth Thomas and Ben Thomas are named as replacements.

Halfpenny will win his 96th Wales cap having also played four Tests for the British and Irish Lions.

Centre Jonathan Davies captains the side.

"We are all looking forward to getting back to the Principality Stadium with fans in attendance and Saturday against Canada promises to be a great occasion," said Pivac.

"This summer is an important block as we build towards Rugby World Cup 2023, and it is great to give five uncapped players opportunities.

"They have all impressed us in training, deserve a chance and we are looking forward to seeing them step up to the Test arena.

"At the other end of the scale you have Leigh Halfpenny, who makes his 100th Test appearance.

"It is a thoroughly deserved milestone for Leigh and it is made all the sweeter by the fact that his family and so many of our supporters are able to be in attendance."

Cardiff centre Thomas will also cover fly-half on the replacements bench, which also includes back-rower Josh Turnbull who is recalled to an international squad for the first time in three years.

Wales will play Canada and Argentina twice in front of 8,200 supporters at the Principality Stadium in July.

Canada have former Wales captains Kingsley Jones and Rob Howley in their ranks. Head coach Jones appointed Howley to his backroom staff last year and it will signal his return to international rugby after serving a ban for betting breaches.

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets); Jonah Holmes (Dragons), Willis Halaholo (Cardiff Rugby), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets), Tom Rogers (Scarlets); Callum Sheedy (Bristol Bears), Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby); Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Elliot Dee (Dragons), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby), Ben Carter (Dragons), Will Rowlands (Dragons), Ross Moriarty (Dragons), James Botham (Cardiff Rugby), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons).

Replacements: Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys), Leon Brown (Dragons), Josh Turnbull (Cardiff Rugby), Taine Basham (Dragons), Kieran Hardy (Scarlets), Ben Thomas (Cardiff Rugby), Nick Tompkins (Saracens).