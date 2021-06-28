Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Benhard Janse van Rensburg is a former South Africa Under-20 international

London Irish have signed versatile South African back Benhard Janse van Rensburg for the 2021-22 Premiership campaign.

The 24-year-old, who can play at fly-half, centre or full-back, joins from Japanese side NEC Green Rockets.

He left South African side Cheetahs earlier this year having played 34 times for them in the Pro14.

"He's an exciting young player, whose versatility will strengthen us," said Exiles director of rugby Declan Kidney. external-link

Meanwhile, six more players have signed new deals with the Exiles.

Jack Cooke, Isaac Curtis-Harris, James Stokes, Jacob Atkins, Ben Atkins and Caolan Englefield have all extended their stays at the club.