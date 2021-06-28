Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wayne Pivac led Wales to the Six Nations title in 2021

International friendly: Wales v Canada Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 3 July Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales & Radio Cymru and the BBC Sport website and app

Wayne Pivac took charge of Wales following Warren Gatland's departure at the end of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

From an opening 43-23 win against the Barbarians in November that year, to a narrow defeat by France in Paris for the Six Nations champions in March 2021, Wales have played 16 matches under the New Zealander - scoring just under a half-century of tries.

But do you think you can name the 24 different players who have crossed the line for Pivac's Wales?

As the current squad prepare to add to that haul of tries in three Tests against Canada and Argentina this summer, why not take our test and see?

You have four minutes and some hints to help. Good luck!