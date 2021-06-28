Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Scarlets prop Samson Lee, 28, has 45 Wales caps

Ospreys-bound prop Tomas Francis has withdrawn from Wales summer squad and has been replaced by Samson Lee.

Head coach Wayne Pivac has also called-up Seb Davies and Rhys Davies to his squad, replacing Adam Beard and Josh Navidi who have joined the Lions.

Lloyd Williams is a fourth call-up, as cover for scrum-half Rhodri Williams who has a shoulder injury.

Wales play Canada on Saturday, 3 July, followed by two games against Argentina on subsequent weekends.

Francis drops out of the squad because of a back injury, having been absent for Exeter in recent weeks.

His replacement Lee last played for Wales against England in Autumn 2020, before the Scarlets prop had a lengthy spell on the sidelines with concussion.

Beard and Navidi were added to the British and Irish Lions squad on Sunday, replacing fellow Wales forwards Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric who were both ruled out of the tour to South Africa after picking up shoulder injuries in the warm-up win against Japan.

Blues lock Seb Davies has nine caps, whilst Ospreys' former Wales Under-20s second-row Rhys Davies is yet to make a senior appearance.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) say they are continuing to assess the shoulder condition of Dragons' Williams.