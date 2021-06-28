Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nizaam Carr won five caps for the Springboks between 2014 and 2016

Wasps have re-signed former South Africa international Nizaam Carr for the 2021-22 season.

The 30-year-old back-rower made 56 appearances in two previous spells with the club, scoring 13 tries.

Carr left the Ricoh Arena last summer for a return to Super Rugby in his homeland with the Bulls.

"We all know the positive impact he can have on games. We can't wait to see him play in black and gold once again," said Wasps head coach Lee Blackett. external-link

"We have been looking to recruit a quality back-rower for a while and jumped at the opportunity to bring Nemo back to Wasps."

Carr first played for Wasps during a three-month loan spell in 2017-18 and subsequently agreed a permanent deal for the following campaign.

He scored six tries in 19 games in 2019-20 as Wasps finished second in the Premiership.

"I really enjoyed my time at the club, and I can't wait to play with my team-mates in front of the brilliant Wasps fans again," Carr said.