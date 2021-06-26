Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scottish Rugby had said on Saturday they hoped the game would still go ahead on Sunday

Sunday's A international between England and Scotland has been called off after three positive Covid tests in the Scotland squad.

The match, which was due to be played at Leicester's Welford Road, will not be rearranged.

It had been in doubt after nine Scotland players went into isolation on Saturday.

But further positive results were confirmed on Sunday morning and the match was called off.

"We are of course very disappointed," England head coach Eddie Jones said.

"However, we understand that the safety and wellbeing of all of our teams and supporters is the most important thing and we wish Scotland the very best."

Scottish Rugby said the squad and management team had undergone a round of PCR testing on Saturday morning.

"Scottish Rugby can confirm that three positive tests for Covid-19 have been returned," it said in a statement.

"The three members of the camp that tested positive have started self-isolation and the Scottish Rugby medical team have since begun internal contact-tracing to determine those that are close contacts, and as such will also have to self-isolate as per Scottish government guidelines."