Stafford McDowall (left) was called into the squad on Friday

England A v Scotland A Venue: Welford Road, Leicester Date: Sunday, 27 June Kick-off: 14:00 BST

Stafford McDowall goes straight into the Scotland A starting line-up to face their England counterparts on Sunday - two days after he was called up because of nine Covid-19 withdrawals.

The uncapped Glasgow Warriors centre was one of five players added to the squad on Friday.

One player had tested positive, with eight others also self-isolating after being deemed close contacts.

Five full caps are included in interim head coach Mike Blair's starting XV.

Blair, taking charge while Gregor Townsend tours with the British & Irish Lions, had been forced to delay his team announcement - and travel to Leicester - by 24 hours.

"We've clearly had a bit of disruption this week, but the medical team and our playing squad have handled the situation extremely professionally," he said.

"Despite this, we've still had a really good training week, with this young and talented squad maintaining the high standards and levels of enthusiasm that we expect while in Scotland camp."

Three of the other late arrivals - Wasps scrum-half Ben Vellacott, Saracens lock Callum Hunter-Hill and Edinburgh centre George Taylor - are among the replacements for the game at Leicester Tigers' Welford Road stadium.

In all, Blair names 17 uncapped players in his 23-man match-day squad for the non-cap international.

Leicester centre Matt Scott captains a side on his home ground that also includes the full international experience of Edinburgh trio Damien Hoyland at full-back, Blair Kinghorn on the wing and Magnus Bradbury at number eight, along with Glasgow Warriors prop Oli Kebble.

"As we've said all week, we're treating this 'A' game like a Test match," Blair said. "We expect our squad to continue that intensity into game day as this match gives every player an opportunity to prove themselves on the international stage."

Blair added that the late additions had "already shown in a short space of time that they have the ability and attitude to make a statement with their performances".

Scotland A: Damien Hoyland (Edinburgh), Rufus McLean (Glasgow Warriors), Matt Scott (Leicester Tigers), Stafford McDowall (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby), Ross Thompson (Glasgow Warriors), Charlie Shiel (Edinburgh), Nick Auterac (Northampton Saints), Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks), Oli Kebble (Glasgow Warrriors), Cameron Henderson (Leicester Tigers), Kiran McDonald (Glasgow Warriors), Josh Bayliss (Bath), Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh).

Replacements: Adam McBurney (Ulster), Robin Hislop (Doncaster Knights), Javan Sebastian (Scarlets), Jamie Hodgson (Edinburgh), Callum Hunter-Hill (Saracens), Ben Vellacott (Wasps), Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors), George Taylor (Edinburgh).