Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

James Stokes re-joined London Irish on an initial contract until this end of the season in December following a short-term deal at Coventry

London Irish full-back James Stokes has signed a contract extension with the the Brentford-based Premiership club.

The 29-year-old, who has also played on the wing and at centre, joined the Exiles ahead of the 2019-20 season and has made 27 appearances for the club.

Stokes began his career at Championship side Nottingham before moving to Cambridge and balancing rugby with his job as an environmental engineer.

He joined Coventry before his professional career began with Irish.

"There is no other club than London Irish in my eyes," said Stokes.

"So many things make it special - the direction we are going in, the boys, the staff, the training ground, and the supporters."

Director of rugby Declan Kidney added: "James has been the ultimate professional since he joined the club.

"His ability and willingness to play in different positions, his work-ethic and game understanding are great characteristics to have in our squad and we are delighted that James has extended his time with London Irish."