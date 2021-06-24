Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ben White's chances at Leicester had become limited after Jack van Poortvliet broke into the Tigers' first-team reckoning

London Irish have signed former Leicester scrum-half Ben White.

The 23-year-old left Tigers earlier in June having been around the first team for five seasons after becoming the club's youngest player when he debuted aged 17 years and 151 days in 2016.

White featured just nine times for the club last term, having played more than 50 games in the previous two seasons.

"He's a really promising scrum-half, with great experience despite his age," said Irish boss Declan Kidney.

"We want to develop a group of young scrum-halves under the mentorship of Nick Phipps to bring the club forward.

"Ben knows a good few of the boys already from their time together with England Under-20s. We're excited about getting to work with him in pre-season," Kidney added to the club website. external-link

Irish have not disclosed the length of White's deal with the Exiles.