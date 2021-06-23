Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ulster have failed to win in the women's interprovincial series since 2012

The women's senior interprovincial championship will return this year after not being played in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The competition will be played on the weekends of 28 August, 4 September and 11 September.

The four provinces will play each other once in a league format, with the fixtures to be confirmed at a later date.

The under-18 women's interpros will also return on the same dates.

Games in the youth competition will be played at a centralised location to assist with talent identification.

"The competition's return will kick-start the recovery of the female game and precede the restart of a revamped Women's All-Ireland League," an IRFU statement said.

"The Interpro series presents a significant development opportunity for emerging talent who have had extremely limited access to the game over the past 18 months.

"The modified format will also provide an opportunity to young players who are now too old to play age-grade representative rugby, having missed their opportunity during the pandemic."