Baloucoune returned for Ulster in late February after almost a year without playing a match

Robert Baloucoune admits the prospect of an Ireland call-up seemed farfetched just three years ago, as he eyes his first senior international cap.

The Ulster wing is among 12 uncapped players in Ireland's squad for their July Tests against Japan and the USA.

Now one of the country's most exciting young backs, the 23-year-old's path to the top tier has not always been clear.

"Whenever I was at Enniskillen I didn't think I would be involved in anything," he said.

"If you said to me three or four years ago [that I'd be in the Ireland squad], I would have been shocked. I wouldn't have thought about it at all, but you get a realisation whenever you see everyone in camp and put on the kit.

"It has been weird journey, but I've kind of just went up every step and now here I am in an Irish camp."

At Ulster, Baloucoune has built a reputation on finding the right balance between defensive solidity and an eye for the tryline.

Baloucoune played alongside Hugo Keenan for Ireland's Sevens side before making his senior Ulster debut

His path to the international squad has differed that of his provincial team-mates and Ulster Academy graduates James Hume, Nick Timoney and Tom O'Toole, all of whom are also in line for their first Ireland caps next month.

A stint in the Irish Sevens set-up provided the setting for his early experiences in professional rugby, with the bulk of his XVs experience coming from his club Enniskillen RFC.

At 19 he was still playing for his local club, and his path to international rugby appeared set for Sevens.

"It seemed like a long goal whenever I was playing for Enniskillen because I was just getting by and playing games, I didn't really see it as an option," said Baloucoune.

"Once I signed my first contract for the Academy and the Sevens, it was only then that I believed I could make a living out of this and it could be a full-time job.

"Sevens allowed me to kind of catch up and put my skills to the test whereas if I was playing XVs I'd have been stuck on the wing and probably wouldn't have got in a squad, or having to make as many tackles or getting involved in the game as much."

'I back myself on my defence'

Although his rise has been rapid, his international debut would likely have been made even sooner were it not for a year lost to a combination of the pandemic and injury.

The wing was among four young players to train with the side before the 2020 Six Nations was curtailed. A hamstring tear last August required surgery, meaning he spent 12 months on the sidelines before returning to the field at the end of February.

His speed and try-scoring prowess, 16 in 31 Ulster appearances, are obvious strengths, but the Fermanagh man is determined to pride himself on more than a game-breaking ability.

"What I back myself on is my defensive plays. I feel I can read the game well, I'll go out and try to force them behind the gainline," he said.

"Bringing that intensity to defence and attack as well, catching kicks and stuff like that, is something I bring to the game.

Baloucoune could line-up beside his Ulster team-mate Jacob Stockdale in Ireland colours for the first time

"I used to sit on the wing and let the ball come to me. I spent a lot of time with the coaches trying to get involved, trying to get of the wing and get my hands on the ball as much as I can.

"That's similar to all the back three at Ulster, I just try to get my hands on the ball."

Despite seven senior Ireland players being away on British and Irish Lions duty, Baloucoune faces tough competition for places in the back three.

With Keith Earls rested for the summer, the likes of Jordan Larmour, Jacob Stockdale and Hugo Keenan will be looked to as the experienced heads in a young squad, expected to secure two wins in their summer Tests.

For Baloucoune, and Ireland's other prospective debutants, the summer is about making a mark in green, and taking the next step on his rapid ascent in the sport.

"It's the next step for me. It's something that when I started playing for Ulster was my aim to try to represent Ireland," he said.

"It's been what I've been training for and pushing for. All my games for Ulster, putting in a performance that leads to this, I'm really looking forward to getting my first cap and if that happens in this series it would be great."