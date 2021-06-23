Alex Cuthbert scored in Exeter's Premiership semi-final win over Sale on Saturday

Exeter Chiefs boss Rob Baxter says he has "no regrets" on bringing former Wales winger Alex Cuthbert to the club.

Cuthbert, 31, will leave the Premiership champions this summer after three injury-hit seasons to return to Wales after agreeing to join Ospreys.

He has only played 10 times and scored four tries since November 2019 after shoulder and hamstring injuries, along with a torn muscle.

"He's a guy who could have had an amazing career," Baxter told BBC Sport.

Cuthbert started in the 2019 Premiership final and last week's semi-final against Sale but missed out on both the league and European Champions Cup finals that Exeter won last year.

But in three seasons at Sandy Park the 2013 British and Irish Lion has managed just 31 games as the likes on Tom O'Flaherty and Olly Woodburn have taken advantage of Cuthbert's absence.

"There's been amazing games he hasn't been able to be involved in through injury and long periods of rehab rather than having long periods of games," added Baxter.

"I've certainly not had any regrets in bringing him here, both because of the player he's been, the influence he's had around the place and the friendships he's created, and also the actual big games he has been involved in for us.

"I still believe it's been a win-win scenario for both ourselves and for Alex, it's just been a shame that it's not been an amazing time for him based on those injury issues."