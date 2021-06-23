Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Hannah Jones captained Wales against Scotland in the Women's Six Nations

Hannah Jones returns to boost Wales for the Rugby Europe Sevens Championship in Moscow this weekend.

Jones missed out on a place in Great Britain's squad for the Olympics in Tokyo next month, having been part of their training camp.

Kat Evans and Angharad De Smet have also joined Wales' squad, who will be looking to build on their eighth-place finish at the Lisbon Sevens.

Wales play Spain and Scotland in the first stage of the competition.

Jones was one of two Wales players at the Team GB pre-Olympics camp, along with Jasmine Joyce, who has been selected for Tokyo 2020.

Head coach Warren Abrahams said Jones has responded well to her Olympics disappointment.

"Obviously she is bitterly disappointed not to be selected, as we all are for her, but the way she's represented herself this week is admirable," Abrahams said.

"She has brought an extra edge to training, which has really rubbed off on the rest of the squad."

Looking ahead to the weekend's fixtures Abrahams added: "Spain were runners-up in Portugal earlier this month and are strong contenders with a number of tournaments under their belt, while the Scotland game will be another opportunity for a great home nations battle."

Wales Women Sevens squad:

Alisha Butchers (Bristol Bears), Alex Callender (capt, Worcester Warriors), Gwen Crabb (Gloucester-Hartpury), Bethan Dainton (Harlequins), Angharad De Smet (unattached), Georgia Evans (Saracens), Katharine Evans (Saracens), Hannah Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury), Bethan Lewis (Gloucester-Hartpury), Jade Mullen (Harlequins), Kayleigh Powell (Bristol Bears), Shona Powell-Hughes (Gloucester-Hartpury).