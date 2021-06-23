Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Stuart Hogg came off the bench in the second half of Exeter's semi-final win over Sale last week

Exeter boss Rob Baxter says Scotland captain Stuart Hogg's attitude to being dropped has impressed him.

The British and Irish Lions full-back was on the bench for Saturday's Premiership semi-final win over Sale, with England's Jack Nowell taking his place and scoring two tries.

"He's been very good this week," Baxter said ahead of Saturday's final.

"Very angry, very frustrated, but in all the right ways, and that's what I expect," added Baxter.

Hogg has been a fixture in the Exeter side for their big games when available and helped the club win a Premiership and European double last season.

Nowell, who is more used to playing on the wing for Exeter and England and was part of the 2017 Lions tour to New Zealand with Hogg, returned from a hamstring injury which ended his hopes of selection for this summer's tour last week.

Nowell scored his first tries since 20 September, but has played just four times this season having undergone toe surgery in October before suffering his leg issue in March.

"He knows how important he is likely to be in this game and it's a difficult one, because Stuart's a good guy," Baxter said.

"Jack Nowell's a good friend of his, he's delighted for Jack to get back fit because he knows the injury scenario that Jack's had.

"But at the same time he's gutted not to be in the team, so he's dealing with it how I'd expect any rational human to deal with it.

"He's getting on with things and he looks to me like he's preparing to do whatever he can to help the team win a Premiership trophy."