The British and Irish Lions have been using Jersey as their pre-tour training base this month

The British and Irish Lions could return to Jersey after their tour of South Africa to avoid 10 days of Covid-19 isolation.

Fully vaccinated travellers returning from red-list countries such as South Africa only have to self-isolate until a negative test in Jersey.

But UK red-list arrivals have to spend 10 days in a hotel on their return.

"We are talking to the government and the Lions board about the possibility," said Lions head coach Warren Gatland.

The Lions are currently in Jersey preparing for the tour and their warm-up Test against Japan at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The team then travel to South Africa for their first tour match against namesake South African provincial side Lions in Johannesburg on 3 July.

The first Test against the Springboks in Cape Town is on Saturday, 24 July with the second and third Tests in Johannesburg the following two Saturdays.

"Coming back from South Africa it looks like the players, depending on where we go, are going to have to isolate for 10 days," added Gatland, who was speaking to BBC Radio Jersey.

"We understand with Jersey at the moment if you are fully vaccinated then that may not be the case.

"All the squad, the management and the players have been fully vaccinated so we're just playing that one by ear at the moment."