Matt Garvey scored one try during his time with Gloucester

Worcester Warriors have signed experienced forward Matt Garvey ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The 33-year-old is the club's 13th signing and joins from Gloucester, where he made 16 appearances.

He can play in the second row or back row and previously had spells with London Irish and Bath.

"We have a lot of good, young back-five players but Matt's experience and leadership will add real value," said Warriors head coach Jonathan Thomas.

"It is important that you have good a balance between youth and experience and Matt can be a mentor to those young guys.

"But his real point of difference as a player is his experience and his knowledge and ability around the scrum and maul which are areas for growth for us."

The length of Garvey's contract with Worcester has not been disclosed.

"Worcester have always proved to be a tough challenge every time that I have played against them, and after having spoken to JT I was impressed with the plan and vision he has for the squad for next season and for the future," he told the club website.