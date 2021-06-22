Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ireland beat the USA 55-19 in New Jersey in June 2017

Ireland will take on the US Eagles at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, 30 October.

The fixture is in addition to Ireland's regular Test matches at the Aviva Stadium in November.

October's fixture will be the first international rugby match to be held at the Allegiant Stadium, which is the home of NFL outfit Las Vegas Raiders.

The USA are also travelling to Dublin as part of Ireland's summer series on 10 July.

Ireland have been regular visitors to America in recent years with matches against the Eagles in 2013 and 2017. They also recorded a famous victory over New Zealand in Chicago in 2016 before beating Italy at Soldier Field two years later.

"Over the past few years we have had some incredible experiences playing in the US," said Ireland head coach Andy Farrell.

"We had two very memorable trips to Chicago which included beating the All Blacks at Soldier Field for the first time in our history and our last fixture against the Eagles in New Jersey was another fantastic rugby experience.

"We are looking forward to the game in October and to reconnecting with Irish Rugby fans in the US."