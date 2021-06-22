Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Duhan van der Merwe, Rory Sutherland, Hamish Watson and Zander Fagerson will make their Lions debuts

British and Irish Lions v Japan Date: Saturday 26 June Kick-off: 15:00 BST Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app

Head coach Warren Gatland says Murrayfield was a "motivation" for selecting four Scots for the British and Irish Lions' meeting with Japan.

Duhan van der Merwe, Hamish Watson, Rory Sutherland Zander Fagerson have been picked for the match on Saturday.

It is the Lions' start to their build-up to touring South Africa.

"It's important they get a chance to play at Murrayfield and they get a chance to play in front of their home fans and family," said Gatland.

"It was a bit of a motivation in terms of having that Scottish representation. It's a great chance for those Scottish players."

Fagerson's Glasgow Warriors team-mate Ali Price may also make his first Lions appearance as a replacement while Gatland is relaxed about Rory Sutherland's lack of game time following a recent injury.

"We kept a close eye on Rory's shoulder," said the New Zealander.

"He loves being in the gym and we know how powerful and strong he is.

"We're not too worried about his fitness. If he's lacking a little bit of game time then we've got Wyn Jones to come off the bench.

"We were impressed with the way the Scottish scrum operated during the Six Nations. Rory's incredibly explosive and powerful."