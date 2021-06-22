Jack Cooke: Back row signs new London Irish deal
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
London Irish back row Jack Cooke has signed a new deal with the Premiership club.
The 23-year-old came through the Exiles' academy, making his debut against Bath on the final day of the 2017-18 season.
He has since made 26 appearances for Irish and skippered the club on a number of occasions since September 2020.
The length of his new contract has not been disclosed.
"I'm delighted to be staying at London Irish," Cooke told the club's website.
"I have played for Irish for my entire career, so it was a no-brainer to continue on the journey here.
"It's an exciting time at the club and I want to be a part of it."