Matthew Dalton: Newcastle Falcons sign former Ulster forward
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Newcastle Falcons have signed former Ulster forward Matthew Dalton on a two-year deal.
The 22-year-old former Ireland Under-20 international made 10 appearances for the Pro14 side.
"I wasn't supposed to start until 1 July but I had a bit of a chat with the coaches, and we thought it would be best if I came over early," he told the club website.
"I couldn't be more excited for this opportunity."