Matthew Dalton is a former Ireland Under-20 international

Newcastle Falcons have signed former Ulster forward Matthew Dalton on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old former Ireland Under-20 international made 10 appearances for the Pro14 side.

"I wasn't supposed to start until 1 July but I had a bit of a chat with the coaches, and we thought it would be best if I came over early," he told the club website. external-link

"I couldn't be more excited for this opportunity."