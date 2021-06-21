Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Leicester and Bristol players and staff clashed after the full-time whistle at Welford Road earlier this month

Tom Youngs has accepted a charge of disrespecting a match official during Leicester's game with Bristol in June.

The 34-year-old hooker has been handed a two-week ban by an independent Rugby Football Union disciplinary panel.

But he has already served one week, and the second week is suspended if he attends an England Rugby Refereeing Award Course and referees two community age grade games before 28 February.

The charge came after the end of a fractious match on 5 June.

Youngs was found to have behaved with "conduct prejudicial to the interests of the union and the game" following the end of the match, which Bristol won.

Leicester made the decision to stand down Youngs from selection for the Premiership game against Wasps on Saturday, 12 June.

If he does not attend the refereeing course or take charge of two matches by the end of February next year, or he re-offends, on or off the pitch, he would serve the second week of the playing ban.