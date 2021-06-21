Billy Dardis was on the books of Leinster after leaving school

Billy Dardis says his Ireland team-mates have used "a lot of grit and determination" to reach a first-ever Olympic games this summer.

Ireland qualified for the 12th and final spot at the Games by stunning hosts France in the qualifiers.

Many of Ireland's team were let go from provincial academies before being selected for the Sevens programme.

"Our backgrounds shape us and it is something we can be really proud of for the rest of our lives," said Dardis.

Ireland captain Dardis, 26, was on the books of Leinster being being released in 2017. The majority of Ireland's squad have suffered a same fate, including Greg O'Shea, who spent four seasons at Munster before finding reality fame with Love Island in 2019.

However the Sevens programme, which was set up by the Irish RFU in 2014, has given the released players a second lease of life and, subsequently, a place in the history books.

Dardis said leaving Leinster was after "a tough conversation" but "everything happens for a reason".

"Everyone has come from the strangest of backgrounds and endured so much. Hardship is part of it and a lot of us have gone through that academy system and had dreams of playing for Ireland," he added.

"We have all endured that devastation of being let go, but it gives us a lot of grit and determination. There's a bit of a chip on our shoulders, which can be a negative thing but we channel it pretty well.

"We want to win each little moment and that is driven into us by our coaches as well. Ant [Head coach Anthony Eddy] has brought this group together, taken this average bunch of hard-working blokes and turned us into Olympians.

"It's lifechanging and I don't think it really will sink in. I've said to players that we will be sitting at 60 years of age in a pub and people will be saying, 'that guy is an Olympian'. It's something that you have for life."

Ireland 'going to compete'

Despite it being their maiden Olympics, Dardis says Ireland have to believe they can win a medal and they "won't be going there to make up the numbers".

"It's the best Sevens teams in the world and we will be going there to compete," he added.

"This competition has set us up pretty well for it. Teams won't have felt the pressurised tournament like this in two years, so it gives us every advantage.

"Let's go and try to get a medal. You think this is special, imagine if we got a medal. That's down the line, for the moment it's about chilling out, enjoying each other's company and letting it soak in."

Dardis added he hoped Ireland's qualification for the Games would encourage children to take up sport this summer.

"It's going to add some real value to sport in Ireland and it will show that anyone can get to the Olympics and achieve their dreams," he said.

"Hopefully lots of kids will take up rugby, take up any sport, but hopefully we will have inspired a lot of people this weekend."