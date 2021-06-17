Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Twickenham would usually be packed to the rafters for the Premiership's title decider

Thousands of supporters have had their tickets cancelled for the Premiership Rugby final at Twickenham after the government capped the attendance at just 10,000.

Premiership Rugby had planned to have 20,000 fans at the 26 June showpiece.

But that plan was dashed after the government refused to grant the event "test pilot" status.

League chiefs described the decision as a "huge blow", and believe they have been "let down" by the government.

"We could have welcomed 20,000 socially-distanced supporters safely to Twickenham for an unforgettable day out to watch the crowning of the champions England," said Premiership Rugby Limited's chief commercial officer Mark Brittain.

"We have seen that snatched away from us. For the fans, all the people who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes and most importantly, the clubs and players, this is a huge blow.

"We have continued to push, but along with many other sporting and non-sporting events we have been let down.

"Regardless of this setback we are committed to providing a fantastic final to those lucky enough to attend."

Premiership Rugby are now working with the Rugby Football Union (RFU) to refund all ticket holders within two to three days, and will still invite 500 emergency workers to the match.

All 20,000 tickets have been voided, with priority now given to fans of the teams that reach the final.

Bristol host Harlequins and Sale travel to Exeter in Saturday's semi-finals.